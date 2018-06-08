× Search continues for 18-year-old woman reported missing in Dickinson

HOUSTON — Texas EquuSearch volunteers and members of the Houston Police Department are searching for a woman who went missing on May, 23.

Arionna Parham, 18, was last seen leaving her home in Dickinson, according to authorities.

Texas Equusearch crews asked for volunteers to meet Friday at 7 a.m. at the Equusearch office located at 4013 FM 517, Suite B, in Dickinson.

Equusearch released a note to volunteers that read in part:

“Volunteers dress appropriately for the forecasted weather conditions, and some rough, thick, brushy terrain. Please bring your own water and snacks if possible. Your Search Coordinator is David White, and he can be reached at (281) 799-9586.”

Anyone with information about Parham is asked to contact the Dickinson Police Department at (281) 337-6335 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.