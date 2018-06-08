Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center waiting room turned into thrilling, dinosaur-themed summer camp

HOUSTON — Camp Periwinkle Days turns waiting room at Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center into a thrilling, dinosaur themed summer camp! Northwestern Mutual sponsored the two-day camp, which was packed with engaging games and activities that enriched the lives of some 500 children under care at the center.