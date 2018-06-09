× HCSO: Multiple injured in major car pile up in Tomball

TOMBALL, Texas — Almost a dozen vehicles were involved in an accident on Tomball Parkway Saturday morning, according the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

HCSO Vehicular crimes unit is working a major accident at Spring Cypress and 249 south bound. Major Lane closures expect delays please avoid area pic.twitter.com/2uycQHr6NL — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) June 9, 2018

Motorists were faced with a scary situation when a big rig crashes into at least 13 cars.

Around 11:30 a.m. an 18-wheeler went through the retaining wall on the freeway and on to the southbound feeder road. The driver of the 18- wheeler struck multiple cars.

Several people were taken to the hospital and three people were life-flighted, said deputies. One person is in guarded condition and another is in stable condition. The driver of the 18- wheeler and another person are in critical condition.

Harris County HAZMAT inspected the 18- wheeler because it was hauling a tank filled with gasoline. It was determined there were no ruptures, said deputies.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the feeder lanes are closed at 249 and Spring-Cypress and will be closed through a part of the evening.