HPD: 11-year-old dies in car crash, suspected drunk driver hits parked police car

HOUSTON — An 11- year-old was fatally injured after being involved in a car crash in northwest Houston early Saturday morning.

According to The Houston Police Department, a car was traveling north on Hammerly and failed to yield to another vehicle that had the right of way.

The suspect then struck the other vehicle with two adults and three children inside. All five victims were transported to the hospital, where the 11-year-old was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver had no signs of being intoxicated and did consent to having his blood drawn. No charges were filed at this time, police said.

While police were conducting their investigation, another vehicle tried to get through the perimeter that blocked the road from traffic. The driver then struck a parked police cruiser. There was not an officer in the cruiser and no police were injured, police said.

The driver tried to run away from the scene but was quickly caught by police. Police say the driver appeared to be intoxicated.