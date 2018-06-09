× HPD: Car crash kills 1 person on the North Sam Houston Tollway

HOUSTON — A driver was fatally injured on the North Sam Houston Tollway early Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Shortly before 3 a.m., a wrecker driver observed a one car accident on the Beltway near the JFK exit.

The wrecker driver turned on his emergency lights and blocked the roadway, while waiting on Houston police to arrive. While waiting, a white Honda Accord hit the wrecker from behind.

The driver of the Accord died from injuries in the crash. Police say the driver did not brake and slammed into the wrecker. The driver of the wrecker was not injured. It is unknown if alcohol was involved, police said.

The driver in the one car accident was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and it’s unknown how that accident occurred, police said.

Police say the wrecker driver will not face any charges because he had his emergency lights on.