× HPD: Drive-by shooting leaves 3 men injured in SE Houston

HOUSTON —The Houston Police Department responded to what appeared to be a drive-by shooting in southeast Houston.

Early Saturday morning, witnesses say a white Jeep drove past a gas station on MLK Blvd, opened fire and struck three men.

Police say, it is unknown how many people were in the Jeep and there may be more than one shooter.

The three victims were taken to the hospital with one man in critical condition, police said.

The victims are expected to survive, police said, and it is unknown if the incident stemmed from a party the men attended before the shooting.