1 in 10 people check their phones during sex, according to study

HOUSTON --- Hanging up or hooking up? Is the new age question for all of you lovers out there. It's all about "turn ons" when it comes to getting to the nitty gritty.

According to Sure Call Cellular Signal Boosters, one in ten people admit to reaching for their phones during sex.

"I'm not really surprised people are checking their phones so often, but I am a bit surprised that it's happening during sexual activity. There's a thing that happens now, whenever we hear notifications on our phones we are so quick to check them." said, Dr. Viviana Coles.

Millennials are a sure thing for phone sex and twice as likely to put their partner on hold to score some screen time.