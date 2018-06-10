Eminem triggers controversy with performance at Bonnarro Music Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER, Tenn. - Rapper Eminem is no stranger to controversy, but at the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, his performance triggered criticism after sound effects on stage became all too real.

He had pyrotechnics that sounded too much like real gunfire and folks took to Twitter to take aim at the rapper's choice of showmanship.

Eminem needs stop poppin off guns during his show.. literally has everyone ducking, weaving AND bobbing — phoenix (@ThatsSoPhoenix) June 10, 2018

coming from a performing stand point, i get the effect of sound effects on stage, but there’s a certain point that cross’s the line. i’m one of eminem’s number 1 fans but to hear 3 gun shots coming straight from his set had me scared af. not gonna lie. especially in this world... — M (@macykatemusic) June 10, 2018

i was having a good time at eminem’s set then he played a realistic gunshot noise. the whole crowd ducked and i’ve never felt more traumatized and ready to panic. completely inappropriate — red (@sandwahhh) June 10, 2018

Considering we are only nine months removed from the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, a gunman fired more than 1,100 rounds into a crowd of concertgoers in Las Vegas on October 1, 2017 killing 58 people before taking his own life

Art imitating real life might not be the best approach these days, so maybe in the future, the real Slim Shady can keep his performances from being the target of controversy.