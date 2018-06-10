× HPD: A security guard was fatally shot in north Houston

HOUSTON — A security guard was fatally shot while patrolling an area in north Houston early Sunday morning.

Shortly after midnight, The Houston Police Department received a call about a security guard that was shot near Rushcreek drive and Ella Boulevard.

When HPD arrived, they found the victim unresponsive. They pulled him from his vehicle and attempted CPR. The Houston Fire Department arrived and transported him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The security guard was sitting in his vehicle when he was shot, police said.

Witnesses say they saw a man running away from the scene towards I-45 freeway. They also said they saw a Ford Expedition drive away, but were unable to give the color or the year of the vehicle, police said.

HPD Homicide stated the victim was a licensed employee of a professional security company.

Investigators said the motive of the shooting is unknown.