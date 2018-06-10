Young ladies in Houston take a course on what girl power means

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- Some special ladies in Houston are helping redefine the meaning of "Fight like a Girl" in a good way.

Wrestle like a Girl Empowerment Camp was held this weekend at the Paradigm Training Center. There were girls who attended from the ages of 5 to 18.

Some of the top female wrestlers in the industry who participated were UFC fighters, Olympic gold medalists, and world wrestling coaches.

The young ladies had a crash course on the fundamentals of wrestling, proper nutrition, hydration, and the application of sports psychology.

The goal of Wrestle like Girl is to expand female wrestling opportunities on the high school level and beyond.