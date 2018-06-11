3 Houston entrepreneurs among hundreds pitching their products at Walmart competition 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Three Houston entrepreneurs are getting their shot at having their products on the shelves of Walmart, one of the largest retail giants in the world. They're headed to Walmart's headquarters in Arkansas along with more than 20 other Texas businesses to meet one-on-one with buyers.

"You know this is really a shot at the American dream," said Walmart spokesperson Anne Hatfield.

"You get the chance day of to get their products on Walmart store shelves, it's really exciting," she added.

Deals can happen on the spot, but the competition will be steep. More than 450 business owners from around the country are pitching.

NewsFix gives you a preview of Just Poppin Popcorn, Just Poppin' Crazy Mix, Crazy Caramel and Pleasy Cheese popcorns, Camellia Alise, "Fresh Start" pre-shave exfoliant and Luminess Air, "Setz", an oil blotter and pre-loaded cosmetics in one.