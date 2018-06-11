HPD: Officer, suspect bit by K-9 after stealing three-wheelers from SW Houston warehouse, leading police on chase

HOUSTON— An officer and a suspect were after being bitten by a K-9 officer following a police chase in southwest Houston early Monday.

Around 3 a.m., the Houston Police Department responded to a warehouse alarm call in the 5200 block of Gulfton at Royalton Street.

Police arrived to find the warehouse garage door smashed and several suspects driving away on three-wheeler motorcycles. HPD gave chase, losing all but two of the suspects.

Those suspects led police down Royalton Street, where one of them crashed into a wall. Both took off on foot, but one was caught immediately.

The other jumped a fence and a K-9 officer found him hiding in a nearby neighborhood.

During the arrest, the suspect started fighting with the arresting officer and the K-9 officer intervened and bit him. The dog became somewhat disoriented and accidentally bit the officer as well, police said.

The officer and the suspect were both treated at the scene. The two suspects have been charged with stealing and felony evading.