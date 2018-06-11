× Son shoots father during argument inside southwest Houston apartment, police say

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating after a father was fatally shot by his son Sunday night at a southwest Houston apartment complex.

According to police, the incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. in the 12200 block of Fondren at the Westbury Reserve apartment complex.

Witnesses told police that the 41- year-old man was arguing with his son, Dentrell Adam Claverie, 21, when he was shot. Officers arrived and performed CPR until medical personnel arrived and pronounced the man dead.

South Gessner officers took the son into custody and charged him with murder.