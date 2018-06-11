University of St. Thomas police officer accused of inappropriate sexual conduct while on duty, officials say

HOUSTON — The University of St. Thomas fired a campus police officer Monday after the former employee was accused of inappropriate conduct while on the job. The school is now reaching out to an outside police agency to further investigate the matter, according to officials.
The alleged misconduct happened several miles from campus, and the university’s patrol district, while the officer was driving a woman home following a police stop, administrators said.
The woman claims non-consensual sexually-related acts occurred with the officer.
Officials did not specify whether the woman was affiliated with the school, and if so, how.
St. Thomas administrators released a statement that read:
“The University has reached out to her to express its concern. We honor her dignity as a human person and, if she were harmed in any way, we hope for a speedy recovery. No one should be subject to unwanted advances,
The University expects all its employees to act appropriately in all matters, especially our Police Department that we trust to keep our campus community safe.
The University Chief of Police conducts regular sexual harassment training with all officers. The former officer was screened and subject to background checks prior to employment.”