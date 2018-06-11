Upset man punches elderly stranger in face while on cool down walk in Spring subdivision, deputies say

SPRING, Texas — An elderly resident of a Spring subdivision was assaulted over the weekend when a complete stranger walked up and punched the vicitm in the face, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office confirmed.

Oluwatumise Fashanu, 20, is charged with injury to elderly.

On Saturday, investigators said the suspect was feeling frustrated and decide to take a walk in order to blow off some steam. He eventually made it to the 4400 block of Hirschfield Road, where he saw the victim standing in his garage.

That’s when officers claim Fashanu approached the man and punched him in the face.

The resident’s condition has not been released.

Fashanu was later arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.

His bond is set at $15,000.