Wrong-way driver crashes into Harris County deputy constable on Highway 249, officers say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A $500 bond has been set for a local driver accused of crashing into a Harris County patrol vehicle while driving in the wrong direction along Highway 249 over the weekend, according to the constable’s office.

Noelvin Rodridguez, 40, faces DWI charges.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office reported a deputy was on patrol Sunday in the 14200 block of the freeway when he saw the suspect driving directly towards him. The officer stopped in an effort to avoid a crash, but the suspect still hit him, deputies said.

Rodriguez tried to reverse his vehicle and escape, but the officer was able to stop the driver and detain him.

As of Monday morning, Rodriguez was still in custody at a Harris County jail.