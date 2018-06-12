× HFD: Man sets cousin’s house on fire, 6 dogs perish in the flames

HOUSTON— Six dogs were killed in a north Houston fire that was allegedly started by the homeowner’s cousin.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the house fire around 11:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of Sydnor Street.

According to HFD, the homeowner was feuding with her cousin and when the cousin saw the woman leave to walk to the store, he allegedly set her house on fire.

The woman was not injured, but all six of her dogs died inside the home, investigators say.

Arson investigators are currently searching for the cousin.