Inside Story: Local chef explains Houston’s eclectic food scene 

HOUSTON — If there's one thing Houston will always be proud of, it's the ever delectable and curious cuisine we all know and love!

And come to find out, the food of the Bayou City's just as much a melting pot of diversity as the people who live here. Question is, how do we explain it to others?

Luckily, Chef Chris Shepherd is there to help us out in today's Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.

The place.... UB Preserve off Westheimer near Montrose.

The menu....pretty much whatever Chef Chis and his team want at any given time.

Soul food is up for order as well as Mexican, Vietnamese and Nigerian dishes, among others. It's exactly what H-Town wants to cure our eclectic cravings.

To read more about the place to eat that's got Houston pegged to a tee, pick up this month’s issue of Houstonia.