HPD: Man shot in 'drug deal gone bad' at Gulf Palms Park in south Houston

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the arm Monday night during an alleged drug deal in south Houston.

Police responded to a shooting call at the Gulf Palms Park in the 11900 block of Palmsprings around 11:45 p.m., police say.

According to HPD, two groups of men went to the park to conduct a drug deal when something went wrong. Someone pulled out a gun and one of the men who was there with the group got shot.

The men were detained by police but could not identify the shooter.

Anyone with more information in the case is urged to contact the Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.