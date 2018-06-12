Texans host Santa Fe High School football players on day one of minicamp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - While Deshaun Watson looked sharp, throwing crisp passes to DeAndre Hopkins and others, the real highlight of the first day of Texans minicamp was the Santa Fe High School football team.

Players from Santa Fe got a special invite to the practice, less than a month after the deadly shooting at their school. After practice, the Texans met with the players, chatting, signing autographs and taking pictures.

The Texans also announced the team would be donating $100,000 to the Santa Fe Memorial Fund.