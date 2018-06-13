Between the Lines: Craig steps into the world of virtual reality

HOUSTON — Craig Hlavaty recently visited StudioVR arcade in the Galleria area to see what owner David Haney is up to. His business allows clients to step into virtual worlds using his high-end equipment. Craig shot some aliens, orcs, and even got a sweat going without leaving the room!
