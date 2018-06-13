Couple takes crazy wedding pics as raging wildfires torch the state of Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURANGO, Colo. - Wildfires are burning parts of Colorado, forcing thousands to evacuate and even closing down the San Juan National Forest!

"Wow! That's crazy," one local remarked.

Two major fires have really torched the 'Centennial State,' and officials say the '416 Fire,' as it's known, has spread to 23,000 acres due to 'exceptional drought conditions.'

But that didn't stop these newlyweds from posing for a die-hard wedding photo with the blazing landscape as their backdrop.

As they celebrated their burning love, the bride stated she wanted to show appreciation for the fire crews battling the blaze.

State health officials issued an Air Quality Alert because of the heavy smoke conditions plaguing the southwestern region of the state.

Officials say the fire has been burning since June 1st and is only about 15 percent contained at this point.

Folks evacuating had very little time to pack up their belongings.

"You realize this is just things. It's just stuff. It's not what really matters," one evacuee shared.

Officials say the cause of the wildfire is still unknown.

The other major blaze known as the 'Buffalo Wildfire' started on Tuesday and is burning 60 miles west of Denver.

"The fire grew extremely rapidly," Summit County Fire Chief Jeff Berino explained. "As a result we called in an aggressive air attack."

Authorities have set up road blocks to prevent residents and visitors from entering certain areas.

Helicopters are working round the clock to drop water on the raging flames.

With no major rainstorms on the horizon, it looks like Mother Nature is offering no relief in sight!