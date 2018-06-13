× Deputies searching for missing 26-year-old man last seen at creek swimming party

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen at a creek swim party.

According to deputies, Nael Romero, 26, went missing Monday around 6 p.m.

The creek where the party was held was initially searched by first responders but there was no sign of Romero.

Romero is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800.