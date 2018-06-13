Deputies searching for missing 26-year-old man last seen at creek swimming party
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen at a creek swim party.
According to deputies, Nael Romero, 26, went missing Monday around 6 p.m.
The creek where the party was held was initially searched by first responders but there was no sign of Romero.
Romero is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing 120 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800.