× HPD: Car catches fire after speeding driver crashes into 18-wheeler on Katy Freeway

HOUSTON — A driver crashed into an 18-wheeler Wednesday morning, causing temporary lane closures on the Katy Freeway.

The accident happened around 2:45 a.m. near the HOV lanes at Eldridge Parkway.

According to Houston police, a driver was speeding and crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler. The car caught fire instantly, but the driver managed to escape.

Both drivers were uninjured.