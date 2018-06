Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Maybe dog wishes do come true because popular dog park Johnny Steele off Allen Parkway is open for paws.

The dog park was flooded during Hurricane Harvey but now it opens again and to protect the pets during this year's hurricane season Houston SPCA along with other animal advocacy groups, Homeland Security and Harris County Public Health are promoting pet preparation.

Don't wait until the last minute to prepare - pet owners. Protect your furry friend and plan ahead.