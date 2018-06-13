Maggie’s Must-Haves: Fab Father’s Day Finds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Still looking for that perfect Father's Day gift for dad? Lifestyle expert, Courtney Bustillos, joins morning dose.'s Maggie Flecknoe to share some must-have dad gift ideas.

Clevermade

• $ 24.99

• Space-saving, yet structured cooler with insulated leak proof interior

• Keeps iced beverages cold for 36 hours, making it perfect for a long day at the beach, picnics and camping trips

• Versatile cooler snaps open and hauls up to 50 cans of your favorite beverage plus ice

• Sturdy soft-sided cooler wipes clean and collapses flat in a snap, so you can store it just about anywhere

Lay-N-Go

• $29-35

• The Lay-n-Go® TRAVELER & WIRED converts into an easily transportable handled pack, allowing for quick and effortless clean-up of toiletries and bath basics.

• See all your toiletries at once. Clean up in seconds.

• No more digging through a traditional dopp kit

• Raised lip keeps items contained

• Provides a clean dry surface at home, on the road, or in the gym

• Machine washable

• Zippered storage pocket, and convenient handle

Mill Creek

• Mill Creek has combed the planet to find the most effective and natural ingredients

• One of 1st totally organic and vegan beauty and bath companies - been in business for almost 40 years!

• Shampoos that don`t strip away vital nutrients and conditioners that hydrate without leaving a film

• Encourage thick hair & increase growth - great for Dad's with thinning hair

• Easily found at GNC, Vitamin Shoppe and Sprouts (these are all in Houston, they would love to get the retailers mentioned)

• Celebrate the contribution that fathers and father figures make for their children`s lives. We put together the ultimate Beauty Box for Dads with our most popular skin, body and hair care specifically DESIGNED FOR MEN. For just $34.95, you will receive 7 full size Beauty Universe approved products that your man will love. No subscription needed.

Vessel

• The Vessel Lite is a full-featured sleek, compact backpack for travelers on the go.

• The backpack features a full top to bottom zipper for a wide opening and easy access, dual expandable magnetic water bottle pockets, and microfiber padded laptop sleeve.

• The back panel includes a zip pocket on each side for quick and effortless access to necessities.

• No matter how heavy or lite your bag is the ergonomic shoulder straps have you carrying your bag in style.

Life`s Rad• Kick off summer in comfy style with Life`s Rad. Using local artists` designs.

• Life`s Rad caters to the sea seekers, providing clothes and accessories that you can chill in all day long. Life's Rad is all about good vibes and love for the sun, sand and surf.

• All dads get 20% off with the code RADDAD