Police: Tomball church worker accused of sending minors nude pictures, soliciting sex

TOMBALL, Texas — An employee of a local church is accused of sending nude pictures to minors on social media, the Tomball Police Department confirmed.

Timothy Jeltema, 28, was fired from his position at the Champion Forest Baptist Church after the organization reportedly learned he was sending explicit messages to the underage on Snapchat and Instagram. The suspect is also accused of asking these juveniles to meetup for sex, according to court documents.

The church reported Jeltema to police.

On Tuesday, he was taken into custody and charged with solicitation of a minor. His bond is set at $10,000.

If you know anyone following one of his social media accounts, or a minor who may have been contacted by him, please contact TPD Det. Smith at 281-290-1315.