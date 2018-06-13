Teen suspect shoots friend in face during armed internet challenge in Grimes County, deputies say

RICHARDS, Texas — A 16-year-old is still in recovery after being shot in the face over the weekend in Richards, Texas. The teen was injured by a friend while playing the popular internet challenge You Lackin,’ in which kids point loaded guns at each other, according to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office.

The friend — identified as 17-year-old Raul Garcia — faces second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges. He is currently behind bars at the Grimes County Jail, where his bond remains undetermined. If convicted, Garcia could face a maximum of 20 years in prison and an up to $10,000 fine.

According to deputies, the suspect called 911 about 5:30 p.m. Sunday while driving his friend to a hospital in Huntsville, Texas. Garcia allegedly told officers his friend had been shot and then the connection was lost.

When the teens finally arrived at the hospital, Walker County sheriffs deputies and Texas DPS officers were waiting for them. Garcia was immediately detained and the victim was taken inside for medical treatment. On Tuesday, deputies said the 16-year-old was in stable condition.

According to the sheriff’s office, the teens bought two pistols in Richards and then drove around town. With the guns, they started to play You Lackin.’ In this game, one person points a gun at the other and asks “You lackin’?” The other player then responds, pulling out their gun and saying “No.”

Deputies said while playing the game, Garcia pointed his gun at the victim and it discharged.

The sheriff’s office didn’t specify whether Garcia fired intentionally or on accident.

The suspect allegedly threw the pistols out of the vehicle before calling authorities, but the weapon was later recovered along with other evidence.