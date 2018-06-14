× Ex-boyfriend breaks into home, shoots woman, new boyfriend then himself, police say

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that took place inside a Southwest Houston home Thursday morning.

Police responded to a disturbance call around 3 a.m. in the 8300 block of Jorine.

According to police, the ex-boyfriend broke a window and gained entry into the home of his ex-girlfriend, and shot her and her new boyfriend. After shooting the couple the man went outside to his car and shot himself in the head.

The ex-boyfriend was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The couple managed to drive themselves to the hospital for treatment.

There were two other adults and five children inside the home during the shootings but they were not injured, police say.