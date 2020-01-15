26th annual MLK Grande Parade aired live on CW39 Houston during special broadcast

HOUSTON — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. had a key role in ushering the United States into a new era of unity and tolerance through his profound speeches and dedicated activism. The CW39 Houston honored his legacy and principles with a special two-hour live broadcast brought to you by Houston Methodist of the 26th annual MLK Grande Parade in Midtown.

Morning Dose personalities Sharron Melton, Shannon LaNier and Maggie Flecknoe joined the thousands of spectators, many of who attended the parade to watch their children or other loved ones perform. The team was among the crowd, bringing viewers highlights of the more than 250 participating performance groups and 20 award-winning marching bands. During the event, they interviewed volunteers, performers and the parade organizers who have made the MLK Grande Parade one of Houston’s most anticipated annual events for nearly three decades.

This special broadcast aired Monday, Jan. 20 10 a.m. – noon on The CW39 Houston.

During the broadcast, viewers were also given the latest updates on weather conditions, the parade route as well as a behind-the-scenes look at parade setup, just hours before the march started at San Jacinto Street and Elgin Street.

Whether you’re watching from home or out on the streets, show us how you plan to honor the legendary activist on MLK Day! Post a video or picture to Instagram, Facebook or Twitter using #MLKGrandeParade. It may be featured on air or the station website!