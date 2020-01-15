Jimmy the Jeweler talks ’48 Laws of Hustle,’ engagement ring giveaway for military couple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jimmy the Jeweler, who was born and raised in Alief, is known for his blinged out custom designed jewelry for celebrities such as The Weeknd, Offset from The Migos, Lil Boosie, Paul Wall, Donnie Wahlberg, Jenny McCarthy, Future, Killer Mike, Floyd Mayweather and so many more!

Jimmy's new book, 48 Laws of Hustle, is full of wisdom and motivation straight from the mind of a self-made man who grinded his way out of a life on the streets then becoming one of the most influential custom jewelers in the world today.

Jimmy the Jeweler is giving away a free 2.4 carat diamond engagement ring to a military service person who would love to propose to their special someone this Valentine's Day.

To nominate yourself or another military member, submit your story about the special person in your life and how the free engagement ring could help you to Sherrie@Boostonemarket.com. The deadline is Feb. 4.