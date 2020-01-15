Our own Maggie Flecknoe chatted with Lawrence Brownlee, a tenor and one of the leading bel canto singers in opera today, on his role as "Fernand" in Donizetti’s La Favorite at the Houston Grand Opera this weekend.
Opera Singer Lawrence Brownlee shares details about ‘Donizetti’s La Favorite’ at the Houston Grand Opera
