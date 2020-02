Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Arrgghh" right, we have our winners for Goldhunt's Houston Treasure Hunt!

After 29 days of hunting, John and Pat Goyen have found the treasure of $100,000 in gold and silver! The couple are Goldhunt's oldest contestants.

The winners were the first to solve a series of 21 riddles which lead hunters to various historical, recreational and pop-culture locations in Houston.

Goldhunt is hosting an express hunt on Saturday, Feb. 22!