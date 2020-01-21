U-Haul chase ends with two suspects in custody, man dead in north Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — A police pursuit through north Houston ended with two suspects in custody and one dead. It all started just before 1 a.m. Tuesday when police got a call about a burglary happening at a Sunny’s Food Mart in the 9800 block of Bauman Road.

An off-duty HPD officer happened to be in the area, saw it happen, and called it in.

By the time officers got there, the truck, a big U-Haul truck, had taken off. At that point, officials say there were three suspects were inside.

The pursuit began in one of the nearby neighborhoods. Soon, one suspect, a male, jumped out of the truck and was taken into custody.

The pursuit continued and took a turn for the worse when another male in the truck was possibly trying to jump out, too. Authorities say he either lost his grip or jumped and the truck rolled over him. He was pronounced dead.

🚚 DEADLY U-HAUL CHASE captured this morning in north Houston— police say one of the three suspects fell out of the vehicle and was run over. #HouNews @CourtneyCW39 reports. FULL STORY: https://t.co/bFSqH7ywLc pic.twitter.com/U7g0QCuD1I — CW39Houston (@CW39Houston) January 21, 2020

So as one suspect was in custody and a second was dead, the driver, a female, continued on, driving erratically through neighborhoods before ramming into a HPD vehicle.

“At one point, came out of one of the areas where it ran through a yard and struck, intentionally struck one of our police cars, one of our officers there, totaling that vehicle, the officer is okay, thankfully, but the vehicle was totaled," explained Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite.

From there, she kept driving through the neighborhoods. Eventually, police were able to use tire deflation strips to get her to stop and then took her into custody at West Parker Road and North Shepherd Drive.

Authorities say she will likely be charged with assault for ramming into the police vehicle and could be charged with felony murder because of the accomplice getting killed.

Also during the pursuit, one of the police supervisors had a medical emergency. He was taken to the hospital and authorities say he was breathing and conscious and they’re hopeful for a full recovery.