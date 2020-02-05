Houston Dynamo, Dash fans to ‘Hold It Down’ in unity for 2020 soccer season  

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash will be hitting the field soon for the 2020 season, and this, time the fan base will be united! "Hold It Down" is the first campaign to bring the fanbases of both franchises together. Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe visits BBVA Stadium where she meets with Chairman Samuel Parcell of the Texican Army super fan group and Dynamo and Dash Director of Community Relations Valarie Hollad.