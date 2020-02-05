Inside the African American Library at Gregory School in Fourth Ward

The African American Library at Gregory School in Fourth Ward is the only one of its kind in the state of Texas— and one of only a handful in the entire United States. Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe visits the library for a guided tour with Houston Public Library Deputy Director Nicole Robinson and African American Library curator Danielle Wilson.
Visitors can learn about the rich history of African-American communities through preserved photographs, archived documents and other records.
"People have to realize that black history is everyone's history; it's all inclusive," Wilson said.