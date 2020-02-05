Inside the African American Library at Gregory School in Fourth Ward

Posted 10:10 AM, February 5, 2020, by , Updated at 02:01PM, February 5, 2020
The African American Library at Gregory School in Fourth Ward is the only one of its kind in the state of Texas— and one of only a handful in the entire United States. Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe visits the library for a guided tour with Houston Public Library Deputy Director Nicole Robinson and African American Library curator Danielle Wilson.

Visitors can learn about the rich history of African-American communities through preserved photographs, archived documents and other records.

"People have to realize that black history is everyone's history; it's all inclusive," Wilson said.

