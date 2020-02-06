HPD: Fifth Ward homeowner shoots man trying to break into his home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — A man ended up in the hospital after being shot by the owner of the home he was trying to break into.

It happened just after 1:30 Thursday morning in the 1800 block of Capron Street in the Fifth Ward.

The Houston Police Department responded after getting a call about a shooting. When they got there, officers found out that the homeowner heard some noises in the back of his house, got up and saw a hand reaching in where the A/C unit is.

That scared him, so he went to get his pistol and headed to the front of the house, trying to figure out what was going on.

“At that time, suspect runs around, confronts him, and shots were fired. The man that was breaking into his house did get shot," explained HPD Lt. R. Wilkins.

The suspect was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

Police said the man trying to break in was shot one time. Investigators are working the scene, and we aren’t sure on charges yet. Authorities said they are working with the district attorney’s office to figure all that out.