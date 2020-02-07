Power Latina Shop supports education one skirt at a time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Latina engineer and founder of Power Latina Shop Carina Lopez features her handmade, unique and flattering skirts on Morning Dose that will be modeled on the runway at the University of Houston Hispanic Alumni Association's 2nd annual charity fashion show on Saturday, Feb. 8.

The event will be filled with music, fashion and fun while raising money for scholarships. All the funds collected from the general admission sales of the charity fashion show will go directly to UHHAA's scholarship fund! Every year, Power Latina Shop donates 10 percent of skirt sales to several local organizations.