7 Houston Valentine’s day gift ideas for that special someone

Giving local is just about the best gift, if you ask me. If I get something from a Houston company, it means sooooo much more to me. I love being able to support local businesses!

And, lucky for us, Houston has some amazing local businesses to pick from! I went from wanting to feature three companies.. to realizing I have to do at least five… and the list now falls at seven after physically needing to stop myself!

Whether you want to gift someone a witty card and chocolates or an impressive bouquet of flowers and a candle-making date night, we have some gift ideas for you!

1. Flowers from Joybox

I’ve really been into fresh flowers, and usually that means grabbing a $3 bouquet at the grocery store that die in a week, but on Valentine’s, you gotta go big or go home!

Joybox has its location in the Sawyer Heights area, and they do flowers a little differently. First of all, their arrangements are stunning, but I love the intricacy of the box. I made my own with them at an event one time, and it was stressful! You really have to be strategic with your stem cutting and placement!

The best part of the arrangement is, because the stems are in flower foam, the flowers last sooooo much longer. Check out their Valentine’s collection here.

And, you can take it to the next level and get roses that live FOR A FULL YEAR. Wow.

2. Chocolates from Cacao and Cardamom

I’d like to introduce you to Cacao and Cardamom and warn you that after trying these chocolates, your life will never be the same. Chocolatier, Annie Rupani, is seriously good at what she does.. And that’s making chocolate out of every flavor under the sun! Seriously, did not know some of these flavors existed.

Cacao and Cardamom, which has locations in River Oaks and Galleria area, has special V-Day flavors, like almond coriander, star anise and honey, cilantro lime, and champagne and strawberry (my fave!).

3. Jewelry from Kendra Scott

Now, I know Kendra isn’t local to Houston, but there are several Houston stores and HQ is just down the road in Austin! So, we’ll allow it!

Check out the Kendra Scott gift sets by clicking here — tons of variety in price. TBH, I’m browsing the rose gold and thinking, “wait, I don’t need someone else to buy me this?” *Adds to cart.*

4. Candles from Forth and Nomad

If you haven’t already heard about Forth and Nomad, I’ve failed you, and I’m sorry! Here I am making up for it!

Husband and wife team — Andy and Morgan — are obsessed with candles and they take them very very seriously. You can browse from their selection or make your own two candles for just $40 per person! (Hi, cute date idea!) You can schedule your session 10 am to 6 pm on the hour daily, and someone will walk you through and tell you more than you ever thought you’d want to know about candles.

Bonus: Go for the candles, stay for the cute photo opp! The store has a back photo area and this month it’s love themed!

5. Cards from Anvil Cards

My friend, Vivian, gifted me a cute little Houston skyline print from Anvil Cards for my birthday, and, well I loved it. Giving away her secret so that all y’all can gift someone else you love with something similar! They have some cool art and merchandise, but their biggest collection in store is their cards. Cute designs and hilarious sayings!

6. Bath Treats from Source Vital

Did you know Houston was home to an all-natural skincare line? Well, now you do. Source Vital is one of my favorite Houston gift ideas. They have adorable gift sets that give your gift recipient a little taste of how great the line is. Check out all their Valentine’s Day gift ideas here.

The Love Me Trio has “great night in” written all over it, if you know what I mean! 😉

7. Wine from Nice Winery

Did you know Houston has a winery? Well we do! It’s called Nice Winery and they get their grapes from all over the world. Tons of yum wines that are made in small batches in the cleanest way possible! Plus they are total wine nerds (I saw this lovingly) with the best classes and events if you’re ready to nerd out on wine!

They have several wine club options — but you could also just spring for a gift set!

