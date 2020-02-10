Cypress-Fairbanks ISD’s Cypress Springs High School presents ‘The Matriarch Elephant’ and ‘Chords’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On The Art Spot this week, we're showcasing artwork from students over at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD's Cypress Springs High School.

Our first piece was done by 16-year-old Evelyn Hernandez. It's called "The Matriarch Elephant." Evelyn says for this drawing, she was inspired by the symbolism of the elephant as wise creatures and good companions that bring good luck.

Our second piece was done by 17-year-old Damaris Haro. It's called "Chords." Damaris says for him, art is more than a picture made up of lines and color, but a representation of what the viewer and maker want it to be. He says through art, he is able to illustrate his thoughts and his imagination.