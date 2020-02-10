Man in custody after police say he killed a man and kidnapped a woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — A man is in custody after police said he shot and killed a man and kidnapped a woman.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 7500 block of MLK Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Houston police investigators are still working to get to the bottom of this but say they were called to the apartment complex because of a disturbance and shots fired. When they got there, they found one man dead.

“One male was found deceased and shortly after the shooting there was also a kidnapping. The female that was kidnapped was recovered as was the suspect. We are in the process of still interviewing and interrogating people," explained Det. T.A. Andrade.

Authorities said the suspect and the kidnapping victim were found in a car in the Clear Lake area by officers who conducted a traffic stop and were looking for the two of them.

At this point, investigators were not able to go into detail about the relationships between the man that was shot, the suspect and the woman who was kidnapped.

Andrade explained they are still working to figure out who was at the apartment and who may have seen what happened.