Outside the box exercises to bust plateaus

It’s Fitness Friday time! Have you been consistent in your workout routine since the start of 2020? Did you know that being TOO consistent can actually reduce your results?

That's right! If you find yourself doing the same workout routines over and over again your body plateaus! Personal trainer, Lindsey Day, has some outside the box workouts you can throw in to switch up the routine. We're creatures of habit, hard-wired to seek what's comfortable.

The bad news is staying comfortable allows the body to adapt - slowing the metabolism, fat burning and muscle growth. These plateaus prevent progress toward goals!

The good news is I'm here to help you overcome with 5 outside the box exercises I bet you've never tried!

1) A Bottoms Up Kettle Bell Shoulder Press

Grip the handle and keep the rounded part pointing upward as you press up.

The exercises I'm showing you today force you to use stabilizing muscles...which are often neglected.

2) Trap Bar Lunge Deadlift

Step one foot forward, placing inside of a trap bar.

Keep the weight in the heel of the front foot.

Hinge forward at your hips with a straight spine until the trap bar taps the ground.

3) Barbell Slide Hamstring Curl

Lay on your back, place a weighted bar on top of your hips.

Place your feet on a slider or towel and bend your knees 90 degrees.

Thrust your hips up to make a straight line from your knees to your shoulders, then with control, slide your feet out until your legs are straight. Feel the hammies BURN!

4) Single Arm Lat Pull Down

Hop on the lat pull down machine.

Keep the bar in front of your body and your elbows pointing out as you pull down - ONE side at a time.

Make sure to engage your LATS, NOT your biceps!

5) Candle Stick Abs

Hop on a bench, and lift your body up in the air until perpendicular with the ground.

It's a fun one!

If you've been doing the same exercise routine for more than 3 weeks - its time to switch it up my friends!

