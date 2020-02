Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On this week's Art Spot, we've showcased work done by students at Spring ISD's Spring High School.

Our first piece is by 17-year-old Mackenzie Berryman, and it's called "Mourning Glory." It's a mixed media paper mache mask. Mackenzie says she created it to illustrate the fact that there can be beauty in death.

Our second piece is by 15-year-old Mariza Zamora, and it's called "Chuck." Mariza says she made this piece as a tribute to her favorite artist, Chuck Close.