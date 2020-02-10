Texas girl has her own makeup line at only 11 years old

Nefertiti Miller is making a statement in the fashion industry, and she's only 11 years old. The owner of Sugadoo Cosmetics, she visits Morning Dose to talk about the inspiration for her line and how it is helping tween girls find all-inclusive, age-appropriate cosmetic options while also saving the world's sea turtles.
