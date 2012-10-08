Woman faces charges for riding a manatee

PINELLAS COUNTY, FLORIDA – When the Pinellas County, Florida Sheriff’s Department got wind of a picture showing a woman riding a manatee at the beach, they didn’t mess around. Apparently it’s illegal to “annoy, molest, harass, or disturb or attempt to molest, harass, or disturb manatees’ in the Sunshine State.

So a bit of a manhunt was briefly underway.

Rest assured, the lady did turn herself in. She could face a fine and charges for being naughty with the endangered sea cow. Maybe next time she’ll know better, and ride a cowboy.