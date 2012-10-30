Massage parlor offers to slap away wrinkles

SAN DIEGO, CA – Women will do just about anything to keep their youthful good looks, but paying to get slapped across the face?

A massage parlor in San Diego is offering a unique method for against they swear works wonders. For $350 Tata’s Massage Parlor will give you a good slapping that’s supposed to help with wrinkles and skin firmness.

The parlor has been slapping people for two years and customers actually seem to enjoy it. If you’ll spend countless dollars on make-up, creams and everything else, you might as well try a good slap too.