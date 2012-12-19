High school joins 21st century, bans use of Confederate flags

BUDA, TX – Hays High School in Buda, Texas may be home of the fighting rebels, but the rebel flag has finally been nixed.

After a school board vote, the confederate flag is banned anywhere on district property and at district-sponsored events effective immediately. That even includes flags on clothing and cars.

Over a decade ago, Hays High School stopped using the confederate flag with their mascot, but that didn’t stop students from sporting the flag. The tide changed earlier this year, when two students were accused of writing racial slurs and urinating on the door of a black teacher’s classroom.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out why the flag has been banned.

Looks like some things don’t change, though. The school decided to keep the controversial tune “Dixie” as its fight song, at least for now. Who know, give it another few decades and they might come around.