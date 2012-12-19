High school joins 21st century, bans use of Confederate flags

BUDA, TX – Hays High School in Buda, Texas may be home of the fighting rebels, but the rebel flag has finally been nixed.
After a school board vote, the confederate flag is banned anywhere on district property and at district-sponsored events effective immediately. That even includes flags on clothing and cars.
Over a decade ago, Hays High School stopped using the confederate flag with their mascot, but that didn’t stop students from sporting the flag. The tide changed earlier this year, when two students were accused of writing racial slurs and urinating on the door of a black teacher’s classroom.
It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out why the flag has been banned.
Looks like some things don’t change, though. The school decided to keep the controversial tune “Dixie” as its fight song, at least for now. Who know, give it another few decades and they might come around.
I graduated in 2005 and the flag was banned before I even went to high school. Only thing they voted on to pass was being able to arrest people who brought the flag on campus. They removed the flag from all school associated stuff in like 1998. This article should be about some dumb kids harrassing their teacher rather than a reflection on their school and Buda as a community. And their Dixie variation, they don't use the words from to arms in dixie, it's the same tune, but it's not the same meaning. it's a REMIX BAYYY BAY. Considering the school IS named after a Confederate Rebel and Texas Ranger, ignoring his history would be dumb. Joining the 21st century is a tad belittleing being a local. Considering it's not illegal to fly a Confederate flag through out the nation, maybe the U.S. as a whole needs to join the 21st century and Buda is infact, ahead of the curve. But yeah, this article is 14 years late.
