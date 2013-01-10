Teen Mom Reality Star Waxes 3-yr-old Daughter

The parenting fail of the week goes to “Teen Mom” star Farrah Abraham. The 20-yr-old recently revealed that she waxed her 3-yr-old daughter Sophia’s “unibrow” because she “felt bad for her”.

She admits on her Sulia blog that she “could not ignore” the fuzz between her little girl’s eyes, so decided to wax it off.

“So here I am faced with a standout historical moment in motherhood when I can confirm to myself that my little, adorable, most cuddle-able cutie, baby girl has a Unibrow :( ,” Abraham writes, adding, “I felt bad for her, and I started asking friends…. is this hair just going to fall out… is it just hormones at this age? Well the hair didn’t go away and others started saying it was here to stay.”

Abraham’s decided to take matters into her own hands. She writes on her blog:

“So I told sophia (my daughter who is a late 3 years old) of the little issue on her brow, and I showed her how I waxed mine off, so I tryed to wax her, the second a dab hit the Uni, she touch it with the towel she had in her hand,

UHHH so now, wax was in the towel, and I yanked it back ASAP, but fuzz was not stuck to the wax stuck to her Uni, OMG moment, So now sophia was freaking out, so I had to act like it was a cool science project to get the wax off.

PLOT TO END THIS: Sophia feel a sleep, I got my tweezers and Pluck-pluck-pluck……soph was now saying ouch or anything and still was asleep, I got most of it off and then finally she woke up..I went to sleep .

The next morning I showed her and told her how well she did and she didn’t even know, She was more intrigued now to be ok with upkeeping her non-unibrow. I could tell she was proud.”

How the heck can a 3-yr-old be proud of her waxing job? To make matters worse Abraham’s doesn’t see anything wrong with what she did. In fact she gushed about her “science project” saying “Ah I feel like a good mom:).”

Maybe she should set up a play date with the botox mom. But what do you expect from a self centered teen mom that just dropped $21,000 on a full body makeover. Can we say college fund? She’ll be sorry when her parental rights are “stripped”.

That’s today’s helping of The Online Dish with Maggie.