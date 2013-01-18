Lance Armstrong admits doping in Oprah interview

AUSTIN, TX -After years of denying doping, the world’s best cyclist couldn’t deny it anymore. Lance Armstrong finally came clean to the queen of talk, Oprah Winfrey.

In the brutally honest interview, Armstrong admitted the drugs started back in the 1990’s.

Oprah asks, “Yes or no, did you ever take banned substances to enhance your cycling performance?”

Armstrong, “Yes.”

Oprah, “Did it feel wrong?”

Armstrong, “At the time?…UmmHmm…No.”

Oprah, “It did not even feel wrong?”

Armstrong, “No.”

He also said he didn’t believe it was possible to win seven Tour De France races without taking some type of performance enhancing drugs.

Armstrong, who in the past, bullied other racers for doping and has publicly and repeatedly denied his performance enhancing drug use is trying to restore his public image. Stripped of his bronze medal from the 2000 Sydney Olympics and the 7 Tour De France titles, he’s also lost his major sponsors like Nike and Anheuser-Busch.

Now he begins dealing with lawsuits which start with the New York Times who is trying to recover more than $1.5 million from a 2006 settlement they paid out to him for printing claims from a book that he had taken performance enhancing drugs.

Then there’s Texas company, SCA promotions looking to recoup $12 million in bonus money that SCA Lawyer, Jeff Tillotson said, “he didn’t deserve.”

After so many years of essentially duping the entire world into thinking that he’s a great guy with a huge heart and drive for life, it’s going to be really tough for him to regain trust from…well, everyone.