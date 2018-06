SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY – Animal control in Schoharie County, New York has rescued 99 cats from a filthy home. They also pulled 67 dead cats out of the property, many of which were in plastic bags in the freezer.

The situation came to light a neighbor reportedly complained about an overpowering odor.

Charges are being weighed against the owner.

We hope the 99 kitties rescued find loving new homes.